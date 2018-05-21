Soulblock & Chekera Kamara-Barrett Open Up For Festival Of Praise In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Fred Hammond’s “Festival of Praise” tour stopped in Baltimore this month and opened with four homegrown surprises: Performances from Soulblock and Chekera Kamara-Bennett, and hosted by Maurette Brown Clark (Praise 106.1) and April Watts (Magic 95.9).

Soulblock, who’s working on a new Christian hiphop album, lifted the audience with a solo rap before pulling his good friend Tony Kurtis and the First Anointed Mime Ministry of Israel Baptist Church on stage with him. Chekera, who was once featured on American Idol and won Radio One Baltimore’s #DoItForMom singing contest, also blew away those watching with her sweet song.

Take a look at their performances below and keep scrolling for photos from the night’s event.

