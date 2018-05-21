Charm City
Home > Charm City

Soulblock & Chekera Kamara-Barrett Open Up For Festival Of Praise In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Festival of Praise 2018 Baltimore

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One

Fred Hammond’s “Festival of Praise” tour stopped in Baltimore this month and opened with four homegrown surprises: Performances from Soulblock and Chekera Kamara-Bennett, and hosted by Maurette Brown Clark (Praise 106.1) and April Watts (Magic 95.9).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Soulblock, who’s working on a new Christian hiphop album, lifted the audience with a solo rap before pulling his good friend Tony Kurtis and the First Anointed Mime Ministry of Israel Baptist Church on stage with him. Chekera, who was once featured on American Idol and won Radio One Baltimore’s #DoItForMom singing contest, also blew away those watching with her sweet song.

Take a look at their performances below and keep scrolling for photos from the night’s event.

Festival of Praise 2018 Baltimore

Festival Of Praise 2018 In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Festival Of Praise 2018 In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Festival Of Praise 2018 In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Festival Of Praise 2018 In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Soulblock & Chekera Kamara-Barrett Open Up For Festival Of Praise In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
Murdered Pregnant Woman Texted Mom Before Death: ‘They’re…

Her name was Shaliyah Toombs.
05.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close