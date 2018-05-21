Charm City
Valerie Ervin To Run For Maryland Governor

Montgomery County Council

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

One week after the sudden and tragic death of Democratic gubernatorial contender Kevin Kamenetz, his running mate, former Montgomery County Councilwoman Valerie Ervin, says she plans to run in his place.

She shared the news via Twitter, and again in an official statement: “I’m announcing a run for governor of Maryland because I truly believe in the vision of Kevin and I’s campaign, and I want to take it forward. This campaign is about the future of Maryland. “I believe in a Maryland where working families come before corporate profits, where we help every kid achieve their full potential, and we all can thrive regardless of where we were born, the color of our skin, or the size of our bank account.”

For her running mate, Ervin has chosen Marisol Johnson, a former Baltimore County school board member.

May the best candidate win.

Close