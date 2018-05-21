Baltimore Maryland Named One of “Best Summer Travel Destinations”

Baltimore isn’t that bad after-all. Yes, the number of violent incidents in the city are wayyyyyy over the number it should be, but we are still one of the top rated places to travel.

With summer just days away and folks are looking for a place to travel, they should really consider Baltimore. Whether its the National Harbor, the weather or even the crabs, Baltimore is still one of the most reasonably priced places to travel too. In a study that Wallethub did where they ranked “100 metro areas on 40 key indicators, from cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions”, Baltimore came in at no. 37.

So the next time you need a quick, cheap, fun getaways, remember Baltimore, Maryland….believe it or not!

