News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Floyd Mayweather Drops “Several Million” On This Diamond Ring For His Daughters Birthday

Floyd Mayweather must have been going for father of the year when he gifted his daughter Iyanna Mayweather a flawless 30-carat diamond ring for her 18th birthday.

“The center is an 18-carat canary yellow [diamond],” said the president of Pristine Jewelers and creator of the sparkler. “It’s mounted in platinum. Each stone around is a carat and a half. There’s eight of them.”

That brings the total number of carats to 30.

 

King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
United Boots Nigerian Woman Off Plane Because Of…

The woman is fighting back.
05.15.18
Stevie Wonder Announces ‘Positive’ Concerts To Counter ‘Confusion,’…

Stevie Wonder’s birthday was Sunday, but it seems like the celebration has been under way since at least last week.…
05.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close