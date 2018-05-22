News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cold: These Parents Are Suing Their Son Because He Won’t Leave The Nest

Such a cruel world out here.

Leave a comment
Australian house from fence in suburbs against sky

Source: xavierarnau / Getty

One 30-year-old’s parents aren’t playing with him.

In Syracuse, New York, Michael Rotondo’s mom and dad are suing him because he refuses to move out of their house.

According to WABC-TV, they even gave Michael several notices to leave.

I imagine this involved some kind of “you’ve been evicted” sign on his bedroom door.

 

Cold.

Michael says that legally, he wasn’t given enough notice time to leave.

But his parents are arguing that he doesn’t contribute to family expenses or help out with chores, so it’s time to get the boot!

 

Dang, you can’t help out with the chores Michael?

Smh.

The parents say they’ve even offered to help him get settled on his own, but he’s still not making moves.

The dysfunctional family is scheduled to settle the dispute in court later this month — almost seven weeks before Michael’s 31st birthday.

He is calling for the court to throw out his parents’ request, calling it a “retaliatory” move.

Talk about family drama.

 

Well, if it means anything…Happy Future Birthday Michael!

Cold: These Parents Are Suing Their Son Because He Won’t Leave The Nest was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Cold: These Parents Are Suing Their Son Because He Won’t Leave The Nest

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Alarming Suicide…

Black lives matter.
05.23.18
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close