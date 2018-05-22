What’s next for the Borderlon family and what will come of their land? The cast of ‘Queen Sugar’ answers all of your burning questions in anticipation of the season 3 premiere on OWN Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 (10 p.m. ET/PT each night).

What will come of Charley making a deal with the enemy? How will Ralph Angel cope with the fact that Blue may not be his son? Watch above.

Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

