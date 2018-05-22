OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious Music Video

On Monday, American Idol wrapped up its 16th season with Maddie Poppe being crowned the winner.

The finale got late night host Jimmy Kimmel thinking — what if he brought back some American Idol fan-favorites for a “We Are The World”-type sing-a-long?

Remember the teen heartthrob Sanjaya?

What about the “Pants On The Ground” guy, General Larry Platt?

And surely you remember William Hung.

You can find out what they’ve been up to (and how they sound) in the clip below!

