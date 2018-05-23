National
Man Stabbed Outside National Portrait Gallery

National Portrait Gallery - Obamas

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Police say a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning near D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood and outside one of the District’s most famous museums. The stabbing was reported at 1:30.m. along 7th Street outside of the National Portrait Gallery and across from the Capital One Arena.

Police say the person was injured after being stabbed in the chest. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Officers have closed 7th Street between F Street and H Street.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Man Stabbed Outside National Portrait Gallery was originally published on woldcnews.com

