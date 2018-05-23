News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy

You know how she does..."Any Time, Any Place."

Leave a comment
64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

It seems like Ms. Janet Jackson wanted her background dancers to slay on the stage, but also be satisfied in the bedroom.

Former Janet dancer and now judge on World of Dance, Jenna Dewan, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night and boy did she have some stories.

She danced with Janet back in the day when she was just 19 years old, and Janet was gifting her things to “compliment” her adult life.

Watch Jenna explain how she and other dancers got a sex toy from Janet below!

The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Alarming Suicide…

Black lives matter.
05.23.18
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close