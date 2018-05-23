The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy

It seems like Ms. Janet Jackson wanted her background dancers to slay on the stage, but also be satisfied in the bedroom.

Former Janet dancer and now judge on World of Dance, Jenna Dewan, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night and boy did she have some stories.

She danced with Janet back in the day when she was just 19 years old, and Janet was gifting her things to “compliment” her adult life.

Watch Jenna explain how she and other dancers got a sex toy from Janet below!

