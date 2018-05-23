News & Gossip
NBC's '73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Show

It’s safe to say that Taraji P. Henson is a living legend who managed to play various diverse rolls since hitting the scene over 25 years ago.

 

The Oscar nominated actress is usually all about her work, but recently her personal life made headlines after news of her engagement to NFL star Kelvin Hayden broke.

 

Even though T. has kept her private life on the hush over the years, she definitely has had her moments of letting the ladies know how to deal with these men. Just look at her first movie role in the 1994 film Streetwise.

Fast forward 24 years and Cardi B is pretty much delivering the same message:

 

Although one was playing a character and the other was keeping it all the way trill — the message is still the same. Do you, boo boo.

Streetwise: Before Cardi B Educated Us On How To Finesse Men, Taraji P. Henson Was Giving Us Game

Streetwise: Before Cardi B Educated Us On How To Finesse Men, Taraji P. Henson Was Giving Us Game

