CALL HR: Tasha And Dro From ‘Insecure’ Have A Kid Together And Folks Can’t Even Process It

Just a week after Issa Rae announced the premiere date for season 3 of Insecure, real life tea about the cast is starting to spill to the public.

We’ve known that actress Dominique Perry, who played Bank Teller Tasha on the HBO series, was expecting a child for a while now. She’s been posting fabulous maternity pics on the ‘gram since April — all while keeping mum on who the baby’s dad is.

The girl had a full on baby shower and didn’t share one pic of any man that we could even make the culprit.

But on Tuesday, Dominique welcomed a baby girl named “Zen”, and after doing some digging, her cast mate Sarunas Jackson, posted the same pic as she did in the delivery room. Coincidence much?

The Shade Room and many other outlets have confirmed the shocking news:

TASHA AND DRO HAD A MF BABY OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/DbnajMmFeW — calkie $wag di$trict (@Calkielator_97) May 23, 2018

Needless to say, Insecure fans are mind blown

This Dro and Tasha business is messy call center type drama, honey 😭 — auntie ju. (@_mariecharles) May 23, 2018

*puts 2 and 2 together* Tasha and Dro had a baby? pic.twitter.com/zjPeUAZz3R — JP (@jillybean_109) May 22, 2018

Issa looking @ Dro & Tasha’s social media and trying to figure out what to do with them for season 3. pic.twitter.com/cT2hYKtx8X — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) May 23, 2018

So the actor and actress who plays Dro and Tasha off #InsecureHBO had a whole ass baby together and don’t even acknowledge each other. Damn our generation is wild but Congrats to them tho. 🔥 — Carmex Papi (@Self_Made_Allen) May 23, 2018

the actress who plays tasha had a baby by the guy who plays dro, but neither of them have acknowledged one another and she said on instagram that she's "doing this alone" — sunshine (@curvellas) May 23, 2018

What you ‘gon do Issa?

