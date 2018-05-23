News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

CALL HR: Tasha And Dro From ‘Insecure’ Have A Kid Together And Folks Can’t Even Process It

Leave a comment
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Just a week after Issa Rae announced the premiere date for season 3 of Insecure, real life tea about the cast is starting to spill to the public.

 

We’ve known that actress Dominique Perry, who played Bank Teller Tasha on the HBO series, was expecting a child for a while now. She’s been posting fabulous maternity pics on the ‘gram since April — all while keeping mum on who the baby’s dad is.

 

The girl had a full on baby shower and didn’t share one pic of any man that we could even make the culprit.

 

But on Tuesday, Dominique welcomed a baby girl named “Zen”, and after doing some digging, her cast mate Sarunas Jackson, posted the same pic as she did in the delivery room. Coincidence much?

 

The Shade Room and many other outlets have confirmed the shocking news:

 

Needless to say, Insecure fans are mind blown

What you ‘gon do Issa?

via GIPHY

CALL HR: Tasha And Dro From ‘Insecure’ Have A Kid Together And Folks Can’t Even Process It was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading CALL HR: Tasha And Dro From ‘Insecure’ Have A Kid Together And Folks Can’t Even Process It

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Alarming Suicide…

Black lives matter.
05.23.18
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
13 items
The White Woman Who Called Police At A…

She called the cops and now the world is laughing at her.
05.16.18
Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last…

The Supreme Court's ruling could potentially have adverse effects on a number of citizens, including and especially African-Americans.
05.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close