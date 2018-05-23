Charm City
LifeBridge Health Says Their Data Has Been Hacked

Investigating cyber crime concept

Source: Towfiqu Photography / Getty

LifeBridge Health and LifeBridge Potomac Professionals has admitted that more than 500,000 Marylanders may have been affected by a recent data breach. They have begun notifying patients by mail and are providing a call center for anyone with questions on how their information may be affected.

The initial data breach was reported on March 18, including that items such as patient registration, billing information, electronic health records and social security numbers.

While they say that it is unclear that any of the information has been misused thus far, they are still taking necessary precautions in notifying and ensuring information safety. They are asking that you review your bills and records and records and if you see anything suspicious, to please contact them. They are offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services for their patients whose social security numbers are included.

Call them at 1-855-789-0909, Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm if you have questions or concerns.

