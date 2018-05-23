Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

NFL Adopts New Policy Requiring Players To Stand For The Anthem, Twitter Reacts

Leave a comment
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

In the wake of Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players protesting the injustices of black and brown individuals across the country during the national anthem, the NFL on Wednesday adopted a new policy that requires players to stand for the anthem if they are on the field during the performance. However, they have the option to remain the locker room if they prefer. The motion unanimously approved by NFL owners at the league meeting in Atlanta.

Naturally, people were upset with the ruling as those who still take a knee during the anthem would be fined.

Right or wrong, the anthem issue isn’t going away — and the NFL just made it a bit worse. Even current or former NFL players who’ve protested in the past or at least vocally understand why the protest persists weighed in. And one co-owner, Christopher Johnson of the New York Jets is backing his players’ right to protest, saying that the Jets will not punish any player who decides to take a knee or perform another type of protest.

We’re not sure how exactly this is going to play out on the field this season but once again, the NFL has gotten itself into a tricky situation that it can’t walk its way out of.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

NFL Adopts New Policy Requiring Players To Stand For The Anthem, Twitter Reacts was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading NFL Adopts New Policy Requiring Players To Stand For The Anthem, Twitter Reacts

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Law Firm Wins Largest Jury Verdict For…

Fourteen-year-old Hope Cheston was raped in 2012.
05.24.18
The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For…

On Wednesday the NFL has passed a rule that makes it mandatory for players to stand for the National Anthem…
05.23.18
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Alarming Suicide…

Black lives matter.
05.23.18
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
40 items
Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Congrats to the Class of 2018!
05.20.18
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit…

Mama O had a dressgate situation when her dress arrived yesterday and the color wasn't right for the ceremony.
05.21.18
10 items
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle‘s wedding, let’s not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.
05.21.18
10 Looks That Prove Black Women Slay In…

Our Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James and Fashion Director Marielle Bobo made a headwrap out of a Bloomingdales garment…
05.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close