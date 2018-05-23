NFL Adopts New Policy Requiring Players To Stand For The Anthem, Twitter Reacts

In the wake of Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players protesting the injustices of black and brown individuals across the country during the national anthem, the NFL on Wednesday adopted a new policy that requires players to stand for the anthem if they are on the field during the performance. However, they have the option to remain the locker room if they prefer. The motion unanimously approved by NFL owners at the league meeting in Atlanta.

Naturally, people were upset with the ruling as those who still take a knee during the anthem would be fined.

Me, trying to find any NFL owners with common sense pic.twitter.com/tD1mp9Bql6 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 23, 2018

Just to be clear, the @NFL owners (32 white men) legally made a rule to suppress a player’s (a league that’s 70% Black) civil right? We’re all okay with this? — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) May 23, 2018

The NFL will fine you for kneeling, but draft you even if you’ve physically or sexually abused women. #values — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 23, 2018

So @NFL you guys gonna shut down the concession stands during the anthem? — John Proctor (@JohnProctorDFS) May 23, 2018

"There were infractions by both teams, protesting social injustice, defense, #26, protesting social injustice, offense, number #87, penalties offset, replay 1960" pic.twitter.com/QukMc9MlrR — The (@thegeorgeyoung) May 23, 2018

Right or wrong, the anthem issue isn’t going away — and the NFL just made it a bit worse. Even current or former NFL players who’ve protested in the past or at least vocally understand why the protest persists weighed in. And one co-owner, Christopher Johnson of the New York Jets is backing his players’ right to protest, saying that the Jets will not punish any player who decides to take a knee or perform another type of protest.

I hope the NFL decides to completely stop all concession stand sales during the anthem as well. We wouldn’t want people buying a $10 beer and an $8 hot dog during our sacred anthem.

All TV camera crews must stop filming and direct attention at the flag too.

Just seems fair. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018

BREAKING: NY Jets chairman Christopher Johnson just announced that he will pay all fines that players on his team receive for not standing during the national anthem, following the NFL ruling today. To make things even more awesome, Johnson is the brother of a Trump ambassador! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 23, 2018

In case you forgot, the reason the NFL, patriotism and the military are so closely aligned is because the NFL is paid millions by the Dept Of Defense https://t.co/5t2KyI6lrN pic.twitter.com/97CUMrSjMg — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 23, 2018

We’re not sure how exactly this is going to play out on the field this season but once again, the NFL has gotten itself into a tricky situation that it can’t walk its way out of.

