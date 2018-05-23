The Death Penalty in Maryland could be back in play. In May of 2013, the Death Penalty was repealed but with the increase of cop killings, it is being put on the table. After Tuesday’s killing of Officer Amy Caprio, a group ot state lawmakers are working to bring this law back into action.
The potential law is being called House Bill 881 where it would be used in limited circumstances. The Death Penalty would be used when someone is convicted of murdering a Police Officer, a First Responder or a Correctional Officer.
14 Entertainers Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
14 Entertainers Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
1. The Braxtons1 of 14
2. Shy Glizzy2 of 14
3. Lil Mo3 of 14
4. Kevin Ross4 of 14
5. Johnny Gill5 of 14
6. Mya6 of 14
7. Mario7 of 14
8. Jada Pinkett8 of 14
9. Ginuwine9 of 14
10. GoldLink10 of 14
11. Tank11 of 14
12. Raheem DeVaugn12 of 14
13. Mo’Nique13 of 14
14. Wale14 of 14
The Death Penalty Could Be Reinstated In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com