The Death Penalty Could Be Reinstated In Maryland

The Death Penalty in Maryland could be back in play. In May of 2013, the Death Penalty was repealed but with the increase of cop killings, it is being put on the table. After Tuesday’s killing of Officer Amy Caprio, a group ot state lawmakers are working to bring this law back into action.

The potential law is being called House Bill 881 where it would be used in limited circumstances. The Death Penalty would be used when someone is convicted of murdering a Police Officer, a First Responder or a Correctional Officer.

