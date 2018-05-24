Just days after the NFL issued a new policy about players standing for the flag, many players and teams have spoke out about the change. Close to home, Baltimore Ravens coach, John Harbaugh, spoke out on the policy.

In a released statement, Harbaugh said, “I believe in standing for the flag. To me, the flag represents the ideas and the ideals that make us America. I also believe in the freedoms the flag represents and that people can speak for themselves. I know this: Our players respect the flag and what it represents..And, we’re all proud at the Ravens of the work they do to make this community and country better.”

I wonder how many players will actually be present during the singing of The National Anthem or will they be back in the locker room?

Ravens Coach Speaks Out On Team Standing For The Flag was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: