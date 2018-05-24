News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed

Leave a comment
The Rehoming And Rehabilitation Of Unwanted Dogs And Cats During The Christmas Holiday

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

Every woman’s reaction to finding out they’re pregnant is different — but have you ever wondered how animals react to their ultrasounds?

 

Well, a one-year old cat name Ulla just discovered that she was with child and by the looks of it, this wasn’t a planned pregnancy.

Ulla was waltzing her way into a homeless shelter in Greenland when an employee, Tone Frank, said he felt that she was little chubby and decided to take her to the vet. Although doctors can’t hear all the heartbeats in Ulla’s belly, they’re estimating that she’ll have at least 4-5 kittens.

 

The expectant kitten even got a family out of it. Oh-purrrrr!

Hit the flip to check out more crazy cat ultrasounds.

This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan…

Floravere created the 'M. Markle Gown,' a dupe of the Duchess' Givenchy wedding dress, that goes up to a size…
05.25.18
412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police…

Deaths have risen dramatically.
05.25.18
Five Things Black Women Need To Know About…

Jada Pinkett Smith is just one of many us who struggles with hair loss.
05.25.18
Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing…

Doo Lee is facing charges.
05.25.18
Black Law Firm Wins Largest Jury Verdict For…

Fourteen-year-old Hope Cheston was raped in 2012.
05.24.18
The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For…

On Wednesday the NFL has passed a rule that makes it mandatory for players to stand for the National Anthem…
05.23.18
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Alarming Suicide…

Black lives matter.
05.23.18
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close