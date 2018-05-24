This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed

Every woman’s reaction to finding out they’re pregnant is different — but have you ever wondered how animals react to their ultrasounds?

Well, a one-year old cat name Ulla just discovered that she was with child and by the looks of it, this wasn’t a planned pregnancy.

Ulla was waltzing her way into a homeless shelter in Greenland when an employee, Tone Frank, said he felt that she was little chubby and decided to take her to the vet. Although doctors can’t hear all the heartbeats in Ulla’s belly, they’re estimating that she’ll have at least 4-5 kittens.

The expectant kitten even got a family out of it. Oh-purrrrr!

