Charm City
Home > Charm City

Four Howard County Students Charged With Hate Crime

Leave a comment
School bus sign

Source: Thinkstock / Getty

Four students (Seth Taylor, 18, Tyler Curtiss, 18, and Joshua Shaffer, 18, and Matthew Lipp, 18)  have been charged with hate crimes after graffiti was discovered on Glenelg High School Thursday morning. The teens are accused of spray-painting racial, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ slurs on the school. One of the slurs was targeted at the school principal.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Four Howard County Students Charged With Hate Crime was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Four Howard County Students Charged With Hate Crime

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan…

Floravere created the 'M. Markle Gown,' a dupe of the Duchess' Givenchy wedding dress, that goes up to a size…
05.25.18
412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police…

Deaths have risen dramatically.
05.25.18
Five Things Black Women Need To Know About…

Jada Pinkett Smith is just one of many us who struggles with hair loss.
05.25.18
Korean Boss Who Slapped Black Female Employee Facing…

Doo Lee is facing charges.
05.25.18
Black Law Firm Wins Largest Jury Verdict For…

Fourteen-year-old Hope Cheston was raped in 2012.
05.24.18
The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For…

On Wednesday the NFL has passed a rule that makes it mandatory for players to stand for the National Anthem…
05.23.18
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To…

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no…
05.23.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Alarming Suicide…

Black lives matter.
05.23.18
Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

The incident highlights the lingering tension between Asians and the Black community.
05.22.18
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three photos taken directly after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close