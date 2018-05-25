Four students (Seth Taylor, 18, Tyler Curtiss, 18, and Joshua Shaffer, 18, and Matthew Lipp, 18) have been charged with hate crimes after graffiti was discovered on Glenelg High School Thursday morning. The teens are accused of spray-painting racial, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBTQ slurs on the school. One of the slurs was targeted at the school principal.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Four Howard County Students Charged With Hate Crime was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com