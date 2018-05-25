National
For Less Than $1500, You Can Get Meghan Markle’s Wedding Gown

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

Meghan Markle had the fairytale wedding many have dreamed of since childhood. And while you may not be marrying a prince, you can definitely look like a princess on your wedding day thanks to Floravere.

Floravere helps to facilitate shopping for bridal gowns by sending a ‘bridal box’ directly to you with gowns to try on. This is perfect for the busy bride or the woman that doesn’t really like a lot of fuss. It’s affordable too, each sample gown only costs $25 to try on.

Floravere M. Markle Gown

Source: Koman Photography / Courtesy of Floravere

The company is making luxury gowns more accessible and affordable to women and just released their ‘M. Markle Gown‘ inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy wedding gown.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

The dress costs $1475.00 and as mentioned earlier, you can try it on for only $25.00. The dress isn’t exactly the same and features hand sewn bridal buttons down the back. The dress is more fitted than Markle’s and features shorter sleeves that have more of an off the shoulder look.

Floravere M. Markle Gown

Source: Koman Photography / Courtesy of Floravere

The dress is so affordable, worried about quality? Well, the material is matte satin and sourced from Japan. Floravere is able to offer runway quality bridal gowns at affordable prices due to their direct to consumer model. It takes 2-3 months for the dresses to be created and if you buy one, the $25.00 try on fee is waved. Another thing I love about this dress is that it goes up to a size 24! Yes, for including plus-size brides!

This is undoubtedly a timeless and classy dress. Beauties, what do you think about Floravere’s Meghan Markle dress dupe? Would you wear for your big day? Tell us in the comment section!

You can check out the Meghan Markle dress and all of Floravere’s offerings, here.

