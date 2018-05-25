Baltimore Golf Week will be held from May 26-June 3 across many Baltimore City golf courses.

The week was created to raise support for YouthWorks, a nonprofit organization created by the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. YouthWorks provides summer jobs for thousands of Baltimore City kids ages 14-21 and this year more than 16,000 youth have applied.

Events will be held at five golf courses in Baltimore and the Pine Ridge Driving Range.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Golf Week was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: