Baltimore Golf Week

Father and son (8-10) playing golf together, rear view

Source: Siri Stafford / Getty

Baltimore Golf Week will be held from May 26-June 3 across many Baltimore City golf courses.

The week was created to raise support for YouthWorks, a nonprofit organization created by the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. YouthWorks provides summer jobs for thousands of Baltimore City kids ages 14-21 and this year more than 16,000 youth have applied.

Events will be held at five golf courses in Baltimore and the Pine Ridge Driving Range.

