Rhymefest Calmly Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Twitter Fingers With Professional Statement

The MC and entrepreneur was all business in his written response to Kim(Ye’s) Twitter tirade.

2016 Summer TCA Tour - Day 3

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Rhymefest has time today, too.

In response to Kim Kardashian’s Twitter drag (which accused the Chicago rapper and philanthropist of misusing DONDA House funds and wearing fake Yeezys to a studio session), Fest issued a written statement via his Twitter.

”You and your team know how to get contact in with me,” typed the rapper, ,” and we are awaiting your decision, because our community will be OK regardless.”

Read the full statement below:

