Charm City
Comcast Steps In To Help Those Impacted By Flooding In Ellicott City

Ellicott City awash in flood waters as heavy rain drenches Baltimore region

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Sunday afternoon, folks in Baltimore were hit HARD by the flash floods; more specific, residents and business owners in the historic Ellicott City area. Flooding caused million dollars of damage to the area, way more than the flood in the area in 2016.

As you can imagine it will take them a long time to rebuild and start over. Many churches in the area have provided shelters for those who need it. Comcast is even stepping in to help provide Wifi for those who need it.

In a released statement, Comcast has stated “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Ellicott City. To help residents, businesses and emergency personnel cope with the aftermath, Comcast has opened hundreds of Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the Ellicott City area to anyone who needs them including non-Xfinity customers.”

Xfinity users can use their log-in for the free wifi while non-xfinity users will have to log-in every two hours for continued services.

