Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Cardi B recently came to a shocking revelation, Donald Glover and Childish Gambino are the same person.
While Cardi wouldn’t be the first person to be confused, we can’t help but think about all of the other celebrities who have adopted alter egos over the years. Hit the flip to recall a few.
Donald Glover, Childish Gambino And Other Celeb Alter Egos was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10