Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Patti LaBelle

It’s safe to say: Patti LaBelle is one of the greatest to ever do it.

The award-winning singer got her start in the early 19060s in Philadelphia when she started a group called the BlueBelles. The group had great success with popular songs like “Lady Marmalade” and becoming the first balck group to cover Rolling Stone magazine, but they split in the late 1970s to focus on their solo projects – a move that would come to be career-defining for Patti who released her first solo and self-titled debut in 1977.

She went on to release over 15 more studio albums that highlighted her phenomenal vocal range, write books, and launch self-branded food products. She also gave acting a shot – Beverly Hills Cop (1984), A Different World (1990), American Horror Story (2014) – and showed off her dance moves in Dancing With The Stars. 

Secret to her longstanding success? Being true to who she is. From what we can tell, Patti hasn’t veered off to fit in to the trends of different decades, and that’s what people can appreciate. Good music is good music, any time, any place.

See five of Patti LaBelle’s top songs below and vote for your fav!

 

