Twitter Fingers: 76ers President Caught Using Fake Social Media Accounts To Trash His Own Team

76ers President Used Fake Twitter Accounts to Criticize His Own Players and Coach

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo was caught using five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players, leak sensitive information and share team strategy.

The accounts reportedly started posting back in April 2016 all the way up to last week and criticized players like former player Jahlil Okafor and current 1st round draft pick Markelle Fultz, coach Brett Brown and former general manager Sam Hinkie. The tweets also disclosed nonpublic medical information about Okafor and gossip about Joell Embiid and Fultz as well as defending Colangelo himself.

 

.After being asked about a link between all five accounts, the team released a statement from Colangelo:

“Like many of my colleagues in sports, I have used social media as a means to keep up with the news,” Colangelo said in the statement. “While I have never posted anything whatsoever on social media, I have used the @Phila1234567 Twitter account referenced in this story to monitor our industry and other current events. This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels, as I am not familiar with any of the other accounts that have been brought to my attention, nor do I know who is behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

 

Continue reading Twitter Fingers: 76ers President Caught Using Fake Social Media Accounts To Trash His Own Team

