Chick-fil-A Owner Raises Wages To $17 An Hour

The exterior of Chick-fil-A in Naples, Florida.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Over the last couple of years minimum wage has been raised around the country. One Chick-fil-A franchise in California has decided to start paying some of his employees $17 an hour. Currently the employees are being paid $12 to $13, but he believes they deserve more.

Click 2 Houston reports that Eric Mason has owned this particular Chick-fil-A near the Sacramento airport for the last three years. Eric said, “When we go to the living wage, we’re looking for people who are trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle. Maybe they could just work one job, and then it’s sustainable. What that does for the business is provide consistency, someone that has relationships with our guests. It’s going to be building a long-term culture.”

Starting next week Eric will be hiring 35 to 45 people at the new rate that will work as “hospitality personalities.” California’s minimum wage is $11 an hour and will go up to $15 by 2022. Carey Klosterman, director of research and compensation services at the California Employers Association said, “All responsible employers are preparing for the impact of the increasing minimum wage, but they are usually doing it over time and planning for it.”

Eric is hoping that the increase in wages will decrease the number of people leaving in the long run. If you are lucky enough to get the job it states, “must love to smile & connect with people, make eye contact & speak enthusiastically” and “makes working hard and delivering high standards look easy and effortless, enabling others to be efficient and effortless as well.” Do you think this will make more franchises raise wages?

Chick-fil-A Owner Raises Wages To $17 An Hour was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

