I'm smoking with my neighbor and this nigga like "ay, imma be right back" He leaves and comes back with 4 turtles in a shoe box talking about "look what I found yesterday" — morg (@mookTHEmonster) May 31, 2018

@Mookthemonster went viral when she told her followers that after smoking with her neighbor, he left and came back with four turtles. According to the NY’er, when he returned with his new (pets?), he said “Look what I found yesterday” and all she could think was “Where do you find 4 turtles in Harlem?” Weird.

Please free them — brady (@cyberpark_) June 1, 2018

Hit the flip for all the fuckery that followed and let us know where you think he “found” not one, but four, turtles.

Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem & Four Turtles Goes Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

