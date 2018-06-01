@Mookthemonster went viral when she told her followers that after smoking with her neighbor, he left and came back with four turtles. According to the NY’er, when he returned with his new (pets?), he said “Look what I found yesterday” and all she could think was “Where do you find 4 turtles in Harlem?” Weird.
Hit the flip for all the fuckery that followed and let us know where you think he “found” not one, but four, turtles.
Weird Story About A Guy From Harlem & Four Turtles Goes Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com
