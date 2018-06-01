Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Toni Braxton

Black Music Month

Toni Braxton started her career in the 80’s as a member of The Braxtons, a family group that was composed of her and her sisters. She broke out on her own in 1993 with her self-titled debut studio album, which reached number one on Billboard 200. The project that included “Another Sad Love Song” and “Breathe Again” sold 10 million copies worldwide, helping propel her solo career internationally.

On her second album, Secrets, two of her songs “Un-Break My Heart” and “You’re Makin’ Me High” reached the Billboard Hot 100. Also bringing her in two Grammy’s for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

As of now, Toni Braxton has 9 albums, 7 Grammy Awards, 7 American Music Awards, and 5 Billboard Music Awards. Toni Braxton has appeared on TV shows like Roc, Mad TV and Blue’s Clues as herself, and played Juanita Slocumb in the movie Kingdom Come.

In November of 2017, she released her latest album Sex & Cigarettes.

Top 5 Toni Braxton Songs:

1. He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me

2. Un-Break My Heart

3. Breathe Again

4. Another Sad Love Song

5. Long As I Live

 

