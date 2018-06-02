“The Last O.G.” Tracy Morgan Gets G-Checked For Player Hating On Tiffany Haddish

Did Tracy Morgan Shade Tiffany Haddish?

During a sit down interview “The Last O.G.” star Tracy Morgan seemed to be in his feelings when asked about co-star Tiffany Haddish, saying “We’re not gonna go there…because this isn’t Tiffany’s show. This is Tracy Morgan. This is ‘The Last O.G.’”

He continued, “You gonna ask that about Tiffany, ask that about Cedric (the Entertainer) and ask that about craft services.”

Not feeling the shade, Tiffany’s former co-star on The Carmichael Show Lil’ Rel decided to clap back.

This is one hating ass dude right here that show would be nothing if @TiffanyHaddish wasn’t on it… Don’t bite the hand that keeps you relevant!!! pic.twitter.com/BlpDu9Sxjw — Lil Rel Howery (@LilRel4) May 31, 2018

Do you think Tracy was being shady?

