Did Rihanna Break Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend Because She’s ‘Tired Of Men’?

The pop star may be a single lady again.

Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The Year

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Rumor has it that Rihanna dropped her Saudi bae because she’s “tired of men.”

Now depending on whether you believe the source, MediaTakeout News recently wrote that the pop star has ended things with her billionaire boyfriend, businessman Hassan Jameel. Apparently they dated for over a year.

“Rihanna and him were together for a while,” a source told the gossip outlet. “It was a good relationship, but now it’s over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does: break[s] men’s hearts.”

They added, “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes.”

Listen, if this is true, many of us can totally understand:

Now, Rihanna isn’t the first Black female celeb Hassan Jameel has been in a relationship with.

Before being with the singer, he dated Naomi Campbell. The singer and the supermodel had a falling out last year, but it’s unclear whether Jameel had anything to do with that.

Did Rihanna Break Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend Because She’s ‘Tired Of Men’? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

