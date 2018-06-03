Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
Recent photos of Johnny Depp have fans wondering “WTF is he on?”
The actor was spotted with a couple of fans looking extremely frail and clean shaven. He’s currently taking a break from acting and has been on tour with his band.
No really, he looks bad.
Really bad.
We hope he’s doing okay.
The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges With A New Look was originally published on globalgrind.com
