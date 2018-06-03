CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges With A New Look

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Recent photos of Johnny Depp have fans wondering “WTF is he on?”

The actor was spotted with a couple of fans looking extremely frail and clean shaven. He’s currently taking a break from acting and has been on tour with his band.

No really, he looks bad.

 

Really bad.

We hope he’s doing okay.

The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges With A New Look was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading The Internet Has Questions After Johnny Depp Emerges With A New Look

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
Will Black-Owned Coffee Shops Become Targets For Racists…

Someone defaced the front of a black-owned Denver coffee shop with the N-word.
05.31.18
The Lies You Tell: Trump’s BS About The…

President Donald Trump rallied by feeding them lies about how his failed policies have benefited African Americans.
05.31.18
Sorry, Roseanne, The Full List Of Ambien Side…

Ambien, the popular sleep aid drug, has a ton of side effects, with many of them being very scary.
05.30.18
Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To…

When the Obama Administration changed the guidelines for sentencing drug offenders for crack cocaine, it opened up a number of…
05.30.18
Heartbreaking: Grandmother Says Police Shot At Her Grandson…

This is another horrible incident.
05.30.18
Morgan Freeman’s Lawyer Demands CNN Retract Sexual Harassment…

Robert M. Schwartz, Freeman's lawyer, sent a letter to CNN president Jeff Zucker asking the network to apologize to the…
05.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close