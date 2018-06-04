CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With Action-Packed ‘Widows’ Trailer

Yes, please.

Leave a comment
PaleyLive NY: 'How To Get Away With Murder'

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

The new Set It Off has arrived!

 

…or at least, we’re finally getting another movie where leading ladies plan a massive robbery.

12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen will be bringing the movie Widows to life, along with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn. 

It’ll tell the story of four women who must finish the criminal work their dead husband’s started by planning a heist.

With the looks of the action packed trailer, the movie should leave crowds on the edge of their seats! Add in a star studded cast that includes Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Kaluuya, and The Color Purple‘s Cynthia Erivo, and you have a highly anticipated movie. Check out the trailer below!

 

Again, maybe not the exact same as Set It Off, but it’ll definitely start the conversation!

 

Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With Action-Packed ‘Widows’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With Action-Packed ‘Widows’ Trailer

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
FAB FINDS: 10 African Fashion Brands You’ll Completely…

As if Africa doesn’t give us enough already, some of the most breathtaking fashions and designers come out of the…
06.05.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having…

This is Black excellence.
06.05.18
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
Will Black-Owned Coffee Shops Become Targets For Racists…

Someone defaced the front of a black-owned Denver coffee shop with the N-word.
05.31.18
The Lies You Tell: Trump’s BS About The…

President Donald Trump rallied by feeding them lies about how his failed policies have benefited African Americans.
05.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close