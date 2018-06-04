The Enoch Pratt Free Library is restoring borrowing privileges to more than 13,000 patrons with overdue fine balances on their accounts, according to a press release. And moving forward, the library will forgive all fines for overdue items, as long as you eventually return them in good condition and without any damage.

More than 26,000 patrons have overdue fines, Enoch Pratt spokeswoman Meghan McCorkell said in an email. About half had until today been restricted from borrowing more items until they paid their dues. “We spend more trying to collect the fines,” Gordon Krabbe, Enoch Pratt’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “This is a policy that just makes sense.”

“As a public library, our top goal is to provide equal access to information, services and opportunities for all,” library system president and CEO Heidi Daniel said in a statement. “We know fines are a barrier to access for thousands of Baltimore city residents. We want to break down that barrier for them.”

Enoch Pratt Free Library Does Away With Fines

