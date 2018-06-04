CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Enoch Pratt Free Library Does Away With Fines

Leave a comment
The Enoch Pratt Free Library, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is one of the oldest free public libra

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

The Enoch Pratt Free Library is restoring borrowing privileges to more than 13,000 patrons with overdue fine balances on their accounts, according to a press release. And moving forward, the library will forgive all fines for overdue items, as long as you eventually return them in good condition and without any damage.

More than 26,000 patrons have overdue fines, Enoch Pratt spokeswoman Meghan McCorkell said in an email. About half had until today been restricted from borrowing more items until they paid their dues. “We spend more trying to collect the fines,” Gordon Krabbe, Enoch Pratt’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “This is a policy that just makes sense.”

“As a public library, our top goal is to provide equal access to information, services and opportunities for all,” library system president and CEO Heidi Daniel said in a statement. “We know fines are a barrier to access for thousands of Baltimore city residents. We want to break down that barrier for them.”

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Enoch Pratt Free Library Does Away With Fines was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Enoch Pratt Free Library Does Away With Fines

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
FAB FINDS: 10 African Fashion Brands You’ll Completely…

As if Africa doesn’t give us enough already, some of the most breathtaking fashions and designers come out of the…
06.05.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having…

This is Black excellence.
06.05.18
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
Will Black-Owned Coffee Shops Become Targets For Racists…

Someone defaced the front of a black-owned Denver coffee shop with the N-word.
05.31.18
The Lies You Tell: Trump’s BS About The…

President Donald Trump rallied by feeding them lies about how his failed policies have benefited African Americans.
05.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close