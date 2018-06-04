Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

The NFL may have banned Colin Kaepernick for using his First Amendment right to peacefully protest against injustice, but the 30-year-old has clearly moved on. He is now teaming up with Emmy winner Ava DuVernay for a television series that will definitely be a must-see.
See Also: NFL Makes New Rule That Players Can’t Kneel Against Racism, Or Else
DuVernay has several projects in the works and one of them, according to Vanity Fair, is with the former NFL player, which will be a “TV comedy series with Colin Kaepernick that centers on his high-school life.” No word on when or where this will air, but it should definitely be a fascinating story.
Kaepernick’s father was Black and his mother was white, but he was given up for adoption. A white couple named Rick and Teresa Kaepernick adopted him and he was raised in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin until he was 4. The family eventually moved to Turlock, California, which is where he attended high school. He was an overall athlete and became a sports star in Central California because of his accomplishments in football and basketball.
With Ava behind him, there could so some interesting stories tell and you can be guaranteed these two will definitely insert some needed social commentary.
Another note, Ava is also directing a Netflix series on The Central Park Five. They were 5 Black teenagers who were wrongfully accused of assaulting a white woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. Their lives were destroyed and Donald Trump famously took out a full page ad in The New York Times calling for their execution.
