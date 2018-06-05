CLOSE
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral “Blade” Joke: “I Seent It!”

“For everyone that sends me this photo 300 times a day,” the legendary actor let it be known he’s not amused by the silly social media pun.

Wesley Snipes Portrait Session

Source: Fotos International / Getty

Wesley Snipes wants followers to stop sending him this goofy meme, inspired by his Black superhero blockbuster Blade.

Don’t make him cancel you like Nino.

