Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead Of An Apparent Suicide

Spade was 55

Kate Spade and Andy Spade

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

The fashion world was rocked on Tuesday morning as Kate Spade, the iconic fashion designer was found dead in her New York City apartment. Law enforcement confirms she was found at 10:20 AM ET and had hanged herself.

Spade got her spade in the ’80s working for women’s magazine “Mademoiselle” in Manhattan, when she moved in with Andy Spade, the brother of David Spade. Together, Kate and Andy launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993, and it blossomed into a full-scale clothing and jewelry line. The pair got married in 1994.

Kate sold her original company in 2007 and took some time off to raise her daughter, Frances Valentine but announced her return to fashion with a brand affectionately named after her little girl.

She was 55 years old.

