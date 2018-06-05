Source: Anton Petrus / Getty
Is it possible that the legend of mermaids was started by swimmers and sailors who witnessed this incredible Beluga Whale underwater?
What look like a pair of human-knees is actually the whale’s rib cage, but it’s not hard to see how some might mistake this curvy creature for half-a-human.
Arial never had hips like that, though.
Childhood Ruined: This Curvy Whale Could Be Where The Mermaid Myth Originated was originally published on globalgrind.com
