Is it possible that the legend of mermaids was started by swimmers and sailors who witnessed this incredible Beluga Whale underwater?

Throughout history, sailors have mistaken Beluga Wales for mermaids because of their human-like knees. pic.twitter.com/10hDV0aZCm — We Like To Learn (@WeLikeToLearn) June 4, 2018

What look like a pair of human-knees is actually the whale’s rib cage, but it’s not hard to see how some might mistake this curvy creature for half-a-human.

Arial never had hips like that, though.

Childhood Ruined: This Curvy Whale Could Be Where The Mermaid Myth Originated was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: