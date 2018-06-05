This Teacher And Student’s School Year Tradition Lead To A Legendary Handshake

Teachers play a huge role in the development of a child. Even as adults, we all have that one teacher we will never forget.

This student’s bond with her teacher is an amazing example. Every Friday, they’d add on to the secret handshake they created at the beginning of the school year.

Check out the result of the year-long handshake.

My little sister and her teacher had a handshake from the beginning of the year and added to it every Friday til the last day of school and here’s the end result pic.twitter.com/Hbn0jGC9Q3 — Melynna 🍈 (@MelynnaPena) June 4, 2018

