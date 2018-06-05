Source: skynesher / Getty
Teachers play a huge role in the development of a child. Even as adults, we all have that one teacher we will never forget.
This student’s bond with her teacher is an amazing example. Every Friday, they’d add on to the secret handshake they created at the beginning of the school year.
Check out the result of the year-long handshake.
This Teacher And Student’s School Year Tradition Lead To A Legendary Handshake was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10