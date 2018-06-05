CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Teacher And Student’s School Year Tradition Lead To A Legendary Handshake

Leave a comment
Students in the classroom raising hands to answer teacher's question.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Teachers play a huge role in the development of a child. Even as adults, we all have that one teacher we will never forget.

This student’s bond with her teacher is an amazing example. Every Friday, they’d add on to the secret handshake they created at the beginning of the school year.

Check out the result of the year-long handshake.

 

This Teacher And Student’s School Year Tradition Lead To A Legendary Handshake was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading This Teacher And Student’s School Year Tradition Lead To A Legendary Handshake

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
5 Things That Can Easily Substitute The Swimwear…

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman for The Miss America Pageant announced on Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our…
06.06.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having…

This is Black excellence.
06.05.18
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
Will Black-Owned Coffee Shops Become Targets For Racists…

Someone defaced the front of a black-owned Denver coffee shop with the N-word.
05.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close