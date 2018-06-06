Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Boyz II Men

Black Music Month

There’s no doubt about it that Boyz II Men is one of the best, if not the best male R&B groups to-date. They have delivered hit after hit since 1985 when they were originally named Unique Attraction. Their current name, Boyz II Men, came from New Edition’s song “Boys To Men” as they frequently mention that they draw inspiration from the group’s harmonies down to their dance moves.

1991 is when the group dropped their first album Cooleyhighharmony, which saw major success with nine million copies and winning the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo. In 1992, one of the biggest songs they’ve recorded, “End of the Road” was co-written and produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds while on tour. It remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and helped propel them to mainstream music.

The 90s was a great era for Boyz II Men as they recorded other hit singles like “I’ll Make Love To You,” and “One Sweet Day.” Both these songs set new records for the group as they hit number one for 14 and 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Only later to beat these records with “On Bended Knee” which helped them land Billboards biggest boy band during the period of 1987 to 2012.

Boyz II Men has won 4 Grammy’s, 8 American Music Awards, 6 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboards.

Top 5 Boyz II Men Songs:

1.  I’ll Make Love To You

2. One Sweet Day

3. End of The Road

4. On Bended Knee

5. A Song For Mama

 

