Even with Kim Kardashian West in the audience, Issa Rae didn’t hold back this hilarious jab at Kanye West‘s recent comments on politics and race.

“Left to my own devices, I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is Black: When it’s convenient,” said Issa, to the audience shock and amusement. “You guys, that joke was my choice, like slavery,” she added, squeezing a few more laughs out of the uptight room.

Watch the Insecure star deliver the zinger below.

WATCH: Queen Issa Rae slams Kanye West at the #CFDAAwards, while his wife the cultural appropriation princess Kim Kardashian sits in the audience. Issa is the best! 😂🤷🏾‍♂️😂 @IssaRae @KanyeWest @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/8u63zq5fCr — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 6, 2018

Watch Issa Rae Roast Kanye At CFDA Awards: “That Joke Was My Choice, Like Slavery” was originally published on globalgrind.com

