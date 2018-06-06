CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Season 3 is expected to air in 2019

Leave a comment
13 Reasons Why

Source: Beth Dubber / Netflix

If you’ve already finished the explosive second season of 13 Reasons Why and wondered what’s going to happen next, fear not because guess what? Season three is on the way!

Netflix has renewed the popular teen drama series for a 13-episode third year (junior year?) to arrive in 2019. You can watch the teaser below.

RELATED: Watch The Full New Season 2 Trailer For “13 Reasons Why”

There will be a slight twist though. Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker in the first two seasons will not be returning for a third season. Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t seen it, let’s just say there finally was peace after her death in season one. But fans went through A LOT to get there.

“I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life. It was the first job I ever had,” she said, adding that she planned to maintain her connection with the show’s fans “even if it’s in a small capacity, on social media.”

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading ’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Kim Kardashian, Since Trump Listens To You,…

Kim, let us know when you have a moment, thanks!
06.07.18
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
5 Things That Can Easily Substitute The Swimwear…

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman for The Miss America Pageant announced on Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our…
06.06.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having…

This is Black excellence.
06.05.18
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close