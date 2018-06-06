CLOSE
Ihop Is Changing Its Iconic Name

IHOP International Pancake Day

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Houston

The International House of Pancakes is getting a face lift that has everyone confused. The company tweeted out that they’re replacing the “P” with a “B” which is crazy considering they’ve had that same iconic name for over 60 years!

The company also put a poll to see what the “B” could represent .

Let’s see I’ll vote for biscuits!

 

