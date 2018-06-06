The International House of Pancakes is getting a face lift that has everyone confused. The company tweeted out that they’re replacing the “P” with a “B” which is crazy considering they’ve had that same iconic name for over 60 years!

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

The company also put a poll to see what the “B” could represent .

Let’s see I’ll vote for biscuits!

Ihop Is Changing Its Iconic Name was originally published on 92q.com

