Got Eem!: The Carter’s Fooled The World With Decoy Twin Babies

According to Beyoncé’s reps, the twin babies revealed during the OTRII Tour were not Rumi and Sir.

The Carter-Knowles fam must be laughing hysterically at their timelines this morning.

Thursday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z kicked off their On The Run II Tour in Cardiff, and some of the visuals caused a predictable stir on social.

When an image of Bey holding two babies in either arm flashed on the big screen, fans (understandably) assumed they were witnessing the big reveal of newborn twins Rumi and Sir.

But Queen Bey’s reps quickly informed BuzzFeed that those are not THE twins, but instead random decoy infants that can now put “Beyoncé used (me) as a baby to fool the world” on their resumes, as @SylviaObell joked.

After seeing the way trolls treated their first born daughter Blue Ivy online, we can only respect the jug and send love to all the real (and play) members of the only royal family we acknowledge.

Hit the next page for authentic footage of Rumi and Sir from a recent Carter Family vacation and Bey’s original IG reveal.

Got Eem!: The Carter’s Fooled The World With Decoy Twin Babies was originally published on globalgrind.com

