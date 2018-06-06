CLOSE
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness

Pray for us.

First Baptist Church exterior.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

You’d think some signs would get proofread before they went up for all to see.

One place of worship in the Gold Coast, Australia apparently didn’t think twice when they decided to put up a sign that read, “FORGIVENESS IS SWALLOWING WHEN YOU’D RATHER SPIT.”

 

Now surely all Christian folks’ minds aren’t in the gutter, but come on…

 

How can you NOT laugh.

Or maybe it’s just us sinners…

 

Don’t judge.

God’s working on all of us.

 

The Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit explained their raunchy sign for folks whose mind was, shall we say…elsewhere.

“You don’t open your mouth and yell at somebody, you close your mouth and swallow,” a spokesperson said.

 

“If you want to say something, keep your mouth closed for a bit. Swallow it, don’t spit it out,” they continued.

 

(Sigh)

Be patient with us lawd!

If you need to laugh at more hilarious church signs that you’ll ask for forgiveness for later, swipe through for the naughty!

Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness was originally published on globalgrind.com

