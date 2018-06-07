CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mandy Moore Says Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama Lied About Taking Her Virginity

Leave a comment
2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Back in 2006, Wilmer Valderrama told Howard Stern that he took his then-teen girlfriend Mandy Moore’s virginity while he dated her in 2001 to 2002, causing Moore to call him out for lying.

Now, more than 10 years later, the actress and singer is once again setting the record straight about her past relationship with Valderrama. During a SiriusXM interview with Stern on Wednesday, Moore said “he did not” take her virginity.

“I dated him when I was 16 and 17,” she said. “I love him and I still love him, and he’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.”

“I met him at a photo shoot for like, some teen magazine, literally, when I was 15? 15! I was [pretty innocent!]” she continued. “Again, never French kissed a boy. He was like my first real true boyfriend. [But] he did not [take my virginity].”

Moore went on to say that even though the moment was hurtful, she has “moved past it now.”

“I moved past it now. I mean, this was like 2005 or something? We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends so yeah, we’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago, I had some friends over. I think he was [genuinely bummed about what happened] too. He’s a good guy, he really is.”

Mandy Moore Says Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama Lied About Taking Her Virginity was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Mandy Moore Says Her Ex Wilmer Valderrama Lied About Taking Her Virginity

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
15 items
Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of…

From bedazzled bodysuits to looks with her Destiny's Child crew, check out her most epic styles.
06.08.18
Dear Kim Kardashian, Since Trump Listens To You,…

Kim, let us know when you have a moment, thanks!
06.07.18
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
5 Things That Can Easily Substitute The Swimwear…

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman for The Miss America Pageant announced on Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our…
06.06.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close