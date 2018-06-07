CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

$21 Million of Baltimore’s Budget Is Going To Police Overtime

Leave a comment
Run Down Baltimore Row Houses

Source: Mara Vivat / Getty

With all of the crime that has been going on in the city, you would think that more policing would be what everyone wanted, right? Not.

It was announced today that $21 million has been approved to go to Baltimore City Police department to fund needed overtime. Protestors were upset that no money went to the housing department; they feel that the city needs to handle the bunch of houses that aren’t up to parr.

“We are setting up the affordable trust fund, there is a board being selected, there is money being dedicated to the affordable trust fund. But, as you know… there is a shortage of police officers in Baltimore City,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

SOURCE: FoxBaltimore.com

 

 

$21 Million of Baltimore’s Budget Is Going To Police Overtime was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading $21 Million of Baltimore’s Budget Is Going To Police Overtime

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.
06.08.18
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it! The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden…
06.08.18
Woman Claims Target Employees Made Her Strip To…

The retailer has since apologized for "humiliating" Ashanae Davis and has fired one of the security guards involved.
06.08.18
Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just…

In this exclusive interview, Briana Williams opens up about how dropping out was never an option and how her daughter…
06.08.18
15 items
Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of…

From bedazzled bodysuits to looks with her Destiny's Child crew, check out her most epic styles.
06.08.18
Dear Kim Kardashian, Since Trump Listens To You,…

Kim, let us know when you have a moment, thanks!
06.07.18
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
5 Things That Can Easily Substitute The Swimwear…

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman for The Miss America Pageant announced on Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our…
06.06.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close