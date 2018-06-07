$21 Million of Baltimore’s Budget Is Going To Police Overtime

With all of the crime that has been going on in the city, you would think that more policing would be what everyone wanted, right? Not.

It was announced today that $21 million has been approved to go to Baltimore City Police department to fund needed overtime. Protestors were upset that no money went to the housing department; they feel that the city needs to handle the bunch of houses that aren’t up to parr.

“We are setting up the affordable trust fund, there is a board being selected, there is money being dedicated to the affordable trust fund. But, as you know… there is a shortage of police officers in Baltimore City,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

SOURCE: FoxBaltimore.com

