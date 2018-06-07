Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events

Once again, Dictionary.com is providing palm trees and sunglasses for the disturbing things going on in the world.

First, their shade came when they responded to a story that resurfaced after three years.

Back in 2015, USA Today covered a Tennessee hardware store owner putting a “No Gays Allowed” sign outside his establishment. He put up his sign in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed same-sex marriage.

His story resurfaced again this week when the Supreme Court ruled that businesses have a right to deny gay people because of religious beliefs.

“No Gays Allowed” started trending on Twitter and Dictionary.com slyly responded by defining “homophobia.”

Homophobia is defined as unreasoning fear of or antipathy toward homosexuals and homosexuality. E.g. A "no gays allowed" sign may be construed as homophobia. https://t.co/ynk0jI6tJ1 https://t.co/9fKXYyMZHk — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 7, 2018

Well played Dictionary.com.

And they didn’t stop there.

They also covered Malcolm Jenkin‘s silent protest where he presented facts about police brutality and prisons, yet the press still questioned him, instead of reading and listening.

To listen can mean to give attention with the ear, but not always. It also means "to pay attention; heed." https://t.co/to9kCi65iO https://t.co/Y6ysJRjjGU — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 7, 2018

YOU’RE NOT LISTENING: Philadelphia Eagles Star, Malcom Jenkins, sends powerful message on criminal justice & extraordinary advocacy by NFL players for good. To make sure y’all do listen, I screen captured all his messages in this THREAD: pic.twitter.com/8zqzrdoCo3 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) June 7, 2018

Dictionary.com even showed love for Prince’s birthday…

Prince. A person possessing admirably fine and genial characteristics. pic.twitter.com/TeE5c92GMD — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 7, 2018

And expressed their thoughts on kindergartners singing songs about school lockdowns…

Disconcerting means "disturbing to one's composure or self-possession; upsetting, discomfiting." See also: Kindergartners singing nursery rhymes about school lockdowns. https://t.co/uP0zelZoIo https://t.co/O8A4kuMkzv — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 7, 2018

And of course they couldn’t end the day without trolling Trump a little.

Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem…But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

We really do think that ironic means "using words to convey a meaning that is the opposite of its literal meaning."https://t.co/DUoJMdBCHn https://t.co/ZOLeiQGRys — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 7, 2018

Dictionary.com for the win!

