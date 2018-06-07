CLOSE
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events

Always on point.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Once again, Dictionary.com is providing palm trees and sunglasses for the disturbing things going on in the world.

First, their shade came when they responded to a story that resurfaced after three years.

Back in 2015, USA Today covered  a Tennessee hardware store owner putting a “No Gays Allowed” sign outside his establishment. He put up his sign in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that allowed same-sex marriage.

His story resurfaced again this week when the Supreme Court ruled that businesses have a right to deny gay people because of religious beliefs.

“No Gays Allowed” started trending on Twitter and Dictionary.com slyly responded by defining “homophobia.”

Well played Dictionary.com.

 

And they didn’t stop there.

They also covered Malcolm Jenkin‘s silent protest where he presented facts about police brutality and prisons, yet the press still questioned him, instead of reading and listening.

Dictionary.com even showed love for Prince’s birthday…

And expressed their thoughts on kindergartners singing songs about school lockdowns

And of course they couldn’t end the day without trolling Trump a little.

Dictionary.com for the win!

Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady Commentary On Current Events was originally published on globalgrind.com

