Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide

When is this feud going to end?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

 

If you thought that Janet Hubert’s feud with former co-star Will Smith is over, you would be mistaken.  Apparently, the original Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took to social media last Friday to blame the actor for her son’s suicide attempt.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Hubert sent off the following:

The details around what happened to her son are scarce, but fans on social media expressed their concerns for Hubert’s own mental state:

Folks also expressed that perhaps Jada can invite Janet to the Red Table talks and hash this out once and for all:

But really, it isn’t Jada’s job to fix her husband’s mess. We just hope Janet’s son is doing better and gets the help that he so desperately needs.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about her accusations?

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged Janet Hubert Facebook Status About Omarosa

Janet Hubert Responds To ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Photo, Calls Alfonso A ‘Media Hoe’

Will Smith On Jaden Modeling Women’s Clothes: ‘That May Have Been A Mistake’+ He Calls Janet Hubert ‘Brilliant’

