The Caps have finally done it!
The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in game 5 and winning the Stanley Cup Finals 4-1. Center Alex Ovechkin finally got the playoff monkey off of his back and now gets to hoist the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin won Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP.
Third-period goals by Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller clinched the final game for the Caps.
The Caps bring home the first major sports championship since 1992.
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!
