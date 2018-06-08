CLOSE
National
The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Caps have finally done it!

The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in game 5 and winning the Stanley Cup Finals 4-1. Center Alex Ovechkin finally got the playoff monkey off of his back and now gets to hoist the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin won Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP.

Third-period goals by Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller clinched the final game for the Caps.

The Caps bring home the first major sports championship since 1992.

