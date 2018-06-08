The Caps have finally done it!

The Washington Capitals won their first title in team history defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in game 5 and winning the Stanley Cup Finals 4-1. Center Alex Ovechkin finally got the playoff monkey off of his back and now gets to hoist the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin won Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP.

Third-period goals by Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller clinched the final game for the Caps.

The Caps bring home the first major sports championship since 1992.

The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup! 26 photos Launch gallery The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup! 1. NHL: JUN 07 Stanley Cup Final Game 5 - Capitals at Golden Knights Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. NHL: JUN 07 Stanley Cup Final Game 5 - Capitals at Golden Knights Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Washington Capitals Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Washington Capitals Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. US-HOCKEY-CAPITALS-KNIGHTS-STANLEY CUP-FANS Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup! The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup!

The Washington Captials Win The Stanley Cup! was originally published on woldcnews.com