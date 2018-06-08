Watch: George Clooney Holds Back Tears As Wife Amal Honors Him With AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

Here a portion of Amal’s AFI speech to George (the teary part) #AFILife #georgeclooney pic.twitter.com/Rosz0CrjDr — Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) June 8, 2018

Last night was an extremely special night for George Clooney, as he received the 46th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. His beautiful wife, Amal Clooney, spoke publicly about her accomplished husband for the first time and what she had to say nearly brought him to tears.

Amal began according to Just Jared, “It’s somehow easier for me to address a court on behalf of a detainee, than to speak publicly as I am doing for the first time tonight about my husband. I do so out of immense pride of all he has achieved.”

She continued, “Here are a few things you may not know about [George]. First, he is a gentleman. He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these days and perhaps even outdated,” Amal said. “Everyone who knows him, even those who oppose him politically or who have quarreled with him professionally, will tell you, he has not forgotten his Kentucky manners. On every set I visit, I’m told by crew that George sticks up for the most vulnerable.”

“Although George modestly attributes much of the success we are celebrating here to luck, I think it’s incredible talent and character that got him here.” Going on, she told the audience, “And these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father. I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn’t sleep when we were apart and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag,” she added. “Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life. You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that’s even before the children have worked out that ‘da-da’ is Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins,” she added. “I’m so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor that you’re receiving tonight. I’m proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too.”

See part of Amal’s speech up top.

Watch: George Clooney Holds Back Tears As Wife Amal Honors Him With AFI Lifetime Achievement Award was originally published on globalgrind.com