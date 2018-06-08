CLOSE
Ne-Yo Knows The Importance Of Picking Out The Perfect Flower

What's you definition of a good man? Ne-Yo explores that topic musically on his new album "Good Man."

NE-YO

What is your definition of a “good man?” Is it a man who comforts you and makes you feel like a queen? Is a man who buys you gifts like a flowers and jewelry? Ne-Yo’s new project Good Man explores the journey of a man maturing into all those things and above all else, a supportive partner who you can trust.

Ne-Yo teamed up with Pandora on this fun video that shows all the good men out there how to pick out the perfect flowers for their lady (because making her feel good is definitely in that definition).

Hit the play button below and make sure to listen to Ne-Yo’s new album Good Man, here.

Ne-Yo Knows The Importance Of Picking Out The Perfect Flower was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

